PPP contacts JI after announcement of blocking Shahrah-e-Faisal

KARACHI: Following the announcement of Jamaat-e-Islami to block Shahrah-e-Faisal on Sunday to record protest against the controversial Sindh local government (LG) law, the Pakistan People’s Party provincial government of Sindh has contacted JI leadership.

Minister for Local Bodies Syed Nasir Shah telephoned JI Karachi Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman to discuss their protest call. A delegation of Sindh ministers will attend JI’s today’s protest and will meet Naeemur Rehman.

The delegation will try to convince JI to call off their protest at Shahrah-e-Faisal.

JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman had announced that the arterial Shahrah-e-Faisal will be completed blocked at 3:00 pm on January 16 (Sunday).

During his address to the participants of sit-in outside the Sindh Assembly building, the JI Karachi chief had rejected the baseless allegations levelled by some ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders.

Read more: MQM-P ANNOUNCES SUPPORT TO JI-LED SIT-IN AGAINST SINDH LG LAW

Rehman had said that the Sindh government’s committee led by provincial minister Nasir Hussain Shah had approached the JI leadership for dialogue on the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari. He added that for the past four days, the committee has been missing.

He said that some PPP ministers, either on the behest or keeping the top leadership in the dark, were trying their level best to sabotage the dialogue process.

Comments