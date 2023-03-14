PPP contacts political parties for APC on digital census

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Tuesday begin contacting political parties for the scheduled APC on Friday to discuss reservations on the digital census, ARY News reported.

As per details, PPP Sindh president and Senator Nisar Khuhro contacted MQM-P head Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, ANP Sindh President, Shahi Syed and PML-N Sindh president Shah Muhammad Shah to take them into confidence on the upcoming APC.

The APC will be held at a private hotel in Karachi on Friday at 4pm.

Meanwhile, Senator Aajiz Dhamrah also contacted JUI-F leader, Rashid Mahmood Soomro, STPP chief Qadir Magsi, AT chief, Ayaz Latif Palijo, SUP head, Syed Jalal Mahmood Shah, JSQM chief Sanan Qureshi and others.

PPP will extend invitations to the political parties for the APC being held on the reservations of the digital census.

The PPP spokesperson said intellectuals and writers will also be invited to the APC to devise the strategy.

A few days ago, Foreign Minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hinted at tendering resignation if the Centre fails to fulfil its promises regarding the digital census and assistance to the flood victims.

He expressed concerns over the unfulfillment of promises by the Centre regarding the digital census and assistance to the flood affectees.

