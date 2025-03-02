PPP Core Committee meets soon to discuss working relations with PML-N

ISLAMABAD: People’s Party leadership has decided to convene the party’s core committee meeting in next few days to be presided over by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, citing sources ARY News reported on Sunday.

The PPP Core Committee will consider over the political situation of the country, party sources said.

The party session will also consider over negotiations with the ruling PML-N and state of the working relations with the party.

The PPP core committee will also review the implementation of the party’s demands to the government.

Party sources said that the party’s leadership will review the privatization policy as well as performance of the government.

The party core committee will also be given briefing over President Asif Zardari’s visit of Punjab.

The PPP, a major coalition party in the centre, has time and again expressed its displeasure over the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government’s ‘consistently side-lining’ them in key matters.

The party used to complain about neglecting the PPP lawmakers in Punjab and in the centre and the recent canal issue has further heated the matters between both the parties.

Party insiders claim that the PPP leadership is frustrated by the lack of consultation on significant national issues.

A major point of contention is the decision to draw a link canal from the Indus River, a move that has raised serious concerns within the PPP.

Sources indicate that the party is prepared to explore all possible options to oppose the project.