PPP criticizes the Federal government’s policy for alternative energy

Shazia Marri, the spokesperson for the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), has strongly criticized the federal government’s newly introduced policy for alternative energy. ARY News reported on Saturday.

Shazia Marri, the party’s absolute rejection of the policy for alternative energy, quoting its harmful impact on solar energy consumers and Pakistan’s renewable energy future.

Shazia Marri condemned the government’s amendments to net metering regulations, which now compel solar energy users to sell electricity at a significantly reduced rate of 10 rupees per unit, compared to the previous rate of 27 rupees per unit.

She described this change as a direct assault on alternative energy consumers and a betrayal of the nation’s green energy ambitions. Furthermore, consumers are forced to purchase electricity from the national grid at exorbitant rates exceeding 65 rupees per unit, a move that discourages the adoption of renewable energy.

Highlighting the 550% price disparity, Shazia Marri labeled the policy as economically unfair and unjust. Shazia Marri accused the federal government of perpetuating corruption, inefficiency, and the influence of mafias within the power sector.

Shazia Marri also dismissed claims that net metering imposes a mere 90 paise per unit burden on consumers, arguing that the real financial strain stems from “idle capacity payments” and an annual loss of Rs 600 billion due to power theft and unpaid bills.

Marri emphasized that, instead of addressing these critical issues, the government is punishing individuals and businesses striving for energy independence. She warned that this policy for alternative energy could overcome Pakistan’s solar energy sector, making solar power economically unviable for both residential and commercial users.

Additionally, she noted that the policy would deter local and foreign investments in renewable energy, further entrenching reliance on outdated and inefficient power grids. This would force consumers to pay inflated electricity rates while diminishing opportunities for green energy development.

Concluding her statement, Marri described the federal government’s actions as a direct attack on Pakistan’s energy and economic sovereignty. She demanded the immediate withdrawal of the policy and called for legal action against those responsible. The PPP, she declared, is prepared to challenge the policy through judicial, political, and public avenues if necessary.