PPP to decide Sindh, Balochistan cabinets after Presidential Election

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party has decided to form its provincial cabinets after the presidential election, citing sources ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources said that the PPP leadership has finalized initial consultations over provincial cabinets of Sindh and Balochistan.

“The lists of ministers, advisers and special assistants for both provinces have prepared,” sources said.

Party sources said that several new ministers likely to be inducted in Sindh cabinet. “Mir Sadiq Umrani and Zahoor Buledi will be part of Balochistan cabinet”.

Sources shared that the PPP leadership has presently focussed its attention over the presidential election. Sindh and Balochistan’s cabinets will be formed after the presidential election.

It is to be mentioned here that the presidential election has been scheduled on March 09 (Saturday).

Veteran politician and PKMAP leader Mehmood Khan Achakzai contesting election against Asif Zardari as Sunni Ittehad Council’s presidential candidate.