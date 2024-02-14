PPP decides to form govt in Balochistan

QUETTA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to form a government in Balochistan by forging an alliance with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F), ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that PPP has expressed its willingness to form a coalition government in the province, adding that the former has sought support from PML-N in this regard.

However, sources claimed, the Nawaz-led party sought time for consultation on formation of provincial government. Sources added that most of the elected independent of Balochistan will join the PPP.

Furthermore, sources said that PPP would also invite Baloch Nationalist Party (BNP) to join the government. PPP would field its candidate for chief minister slot, while the cabinet would comprise members from allied parties, they added.

Sanaullah Zehri is a strong candidate for Balochistan Chief Minister’s slot. Sources added that Sanaullah Zehri has a working relationship with JUI, PML-N, and Nationalist Party.

The Election Commission of Pakistan had announced the results of all the 16 National Assembly seats from Balochistan — ranging from NA-251 to NA-266.

According to Form 47 of each constituency uploaded on the ECP’s website, the winning candidate for NA-251 is PNAP Chairman Khushhal Khan Kakar, whereas Sardar Yaqoob Khan Nasir of PML-N has won from NA-252, independent candidate Mian Khan Bugti from NA-253, BAP President Mir Khalid Hussian Magsi from NA-254, Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali of PML-N from NA-255, BNP-M President Akhtar Mengal from NA-256, and Jam Mir Kamal Khan Alyani of PML-N from NA-257.

Similarly, Pahleen Baloch of the National Party won from NA-258, Malik Shah Gorgage of PPP from NA-259, Usman Badini of JUI-F from NA-260, Akhtar Mengal again from NA-261, independent candidate Malik Adil Bazai from NA-262, Jamal Shah Kakar of PML-N from NA-263, Nawabzada Jamal Raisani of PPP from NA-264, JUI-F emir Maulana Fazlur Rehman from NA-265, and PkMAP Chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai from NA-266.