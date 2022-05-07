CM Hamza, PPP delegation discuss provincial cabinet formation

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) delegation on Saturday met with Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shhebaz Sharif at his Model Town residence here in Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to details, the PPP delegation comprising NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, former prime minister and Senator Yousuf Raza Gillani, MPAs Ali Haider Gillani and Hassan Murtaza met with CM Punjab to discuss the political situation of the province.

The meeting also discussed the formation of provincial cabinet and other political matters, said sources.

On the occasion, CM Hamza Shehbaz thanked the PPP leadership for their all-out support in Centre and well as in Punjab.

وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب محمد حمزہ شہباز شریف سے سپیکر قومی اسمبلی راجہ پرویز اشرف کی قیادت میں پاکستان پیپلز پارٹی کے پارلیمانی وفد کی ملاقات

سابق وزیراعظم سید یوسف رضا گیلانی، قمرالزمان کائرہ، رکن پنجاب اسمبلی علی حیدر گیلانی اورسید حسن مرتضیٰ وفد میں شامل@RPAPPP @S_HassanMurtaza pic.twitter.com/0wtgFUnFpG — PPP Punjab (@PPPPunjab_SM) May 7, 2022

It is learnt that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to form a small cabinet in Punjab in two phases besides also likely giving speaker Punjab Assembly’s slot to Jahangir Tareen’s group.

According to sources, the PML-N decided to retain provincial ministers who had performed well during its last tenure in the Punjab cabinet and give them the same portfolios.

Read More: PPP TO GET THREE MINISTRIES AS CM HAMZA CONSULTS ALLIES OVER CABINET FORMATION

“Malik Ahmed Khan will get law ministry, Rana Mashood for education ministry, Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir for health, Bilal Yasin as food minister while Saiful Malook Khokhar, Mian Mujtaba Shuja will also get ministerial portfolios,” they said.

From PPP, the sources said that Syed Hasan Murtaza and Ali Haider Gilani will be awarded ministerial portfolios while independent candidate Jugnu Mohsin will also get a ministry in Punjab cabinet headed by Hamza Shahbaz.

Comments