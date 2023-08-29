PPP delegation meets with ECP officials over elections

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) held meeting with the election commission officials on upcoming general elections in the country, ARY News reported on Tuesday.



The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) holding consultations with political parties on elections in the country.

The PPP delegation comprises of Nayyar Bukhari, Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman, Murad Ali Shah, Farooque H. Naek and Faisal Karim Kundi met with Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

The PPP team presented its stance to the ECP with regard to the date of general elections.

The ECP on Wednesday invited major political parties for consultation on general elections to decide a roadmap.

Delegations of the MQM-P and Jamaat Islami yesterday met with the Chief Election Commissioner and members of the ECP and discussed the election schedule.

The election commission meeting with the PPP is scheduled on August 29.

Consultations on the roadmap to the polls will revolve around delimitation of constituencies, update of electoral rolls, poll schedule and conduct of general elections.

The delegations of the PTI, JUI-F and PML-N had earlier met with the ECP officials.

Earlier, the (ECP) had cautioned the federal and provincial caretaker governments against getting involved in any political activities that might undermine the smooth conduct of elections.

In letters written to caretaker governments, the electoral watchdog said that the caretaker administrations must refrain from any actions aimed at exerting influence on the elections or engaging in activities that could, in any way, impact or compromise the integrity of free and fair elections.

The ECP cautioned the caretaker setups to confine themselves to the authority mandated to them by the Elections Act, 2017.