PPP delegation to meet ECP over election code of conduct

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of People’s Party will meet the election commission for election code of conduct, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) holding consultations with political parties over the code of conduct for general elections, sources said.

The PPP will present its stance to the ECP with regard to timely elections, party sources said. The party will express its reservations over the electoral body’s delay to announce the election date, according to sources.

The People’s Party delegation will also demand announcement of the election date from the election commission.

The party’s delegation will be comprised of Nayyar Bukhari, Saeed Ghani, Farhatullah Babar, Taj Haider, Nisar Khuhro, Muhammad Ali Shah, Changez Jamali and Rozi Kakar, sources added.

The election commission decided to consult with political parties on the code of conduct for the upcoming general elections in the country.

The ECP expects general elections in January — months beyond the constitutionally mandated cutoff date of November 7.

The ECP announced the meeting in a statement that said the session was being held in accordance with Section 233 of the Elections Act 2017.