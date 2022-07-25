PPP demands ECP to hold Sindh LG polls before August 28

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold the second phase of local government (LG) elections in Sindh before August 28, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a statement, Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah asserted that the LG elections were postponed on Pakistan Meteorological Department’s (PMD) recommendation, demanding the electoral watchdog to hold polls before August 28.

Talking about the recent torrential rains in Karachi, Nasir Hussain Shah noted that the port city received over 200mm of rain in two days.

“Officials of Sindh government and municipal authorities were on road with machinery including pumps to drain out the water,” he said, adding that the roads and underpasses are clear and water is being drained from the roads of low-lying areas.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rescheduled the second phase of the Sindh local government (LG) elections citing “possible rains and bad weather” in the province.

According to a statement issued by the electoral watchdog, the second phase of the LG elections in 16 districts of Karachi and Hyderabad will now take place on August 28.

The second phase of the local body elections was originally going to be held on July 24 in 16 districts of Karachi and Hyderabad division.

