PPP demands PML-N consultation over development budget

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to give tough time to the ruling PML-N during the next years’ budget, as sources shared details of the backdoor talks between two parties.

The PPP, a key ally of the PML-N led ruling coalition, has demanded of the government for consultation over the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), party sources said.

The PML-N had extended offer to the PPP for consultation over the Sindh’s development budget, sources said. The People’s Party rejected the government’s consultation offer for Sindh’s development budget.

The PPP has instead, demanded consultation over the development budget of the country. The government has asked time for the demand of consultation over the PSDP.

“The People’s Party will give surprise to the PML-N if the demand for consultation over the PSDP not accepted,” sources added.

All is not well between two major parties and political partners in present political setup. The PPP had conveyed its reservations to the government that despite being the key ally of the government, the PPP was not being taken on board on important decision-making matters, rather it was being cornered in Punjab by the PML-N-led provincial government and on a unilateral decision of the centre to carve out canals from the River Indus, that could cut Sindh’s share of water from the river.