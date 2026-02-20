PPP demands removal of Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori

KARACHI: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has once again demanded the removal of Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, citing concerns over the misuse of the Governor House for political purposes, ARY News reported.

Labour Minister Saeed Ghani said the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif should appoint a governor as promised, either from his own party or PPP. He warned that the way Governor House Karachi is currently being used poses a threat not only to Sindh but to the federation as a whole.

Ghani added that some federal ministers had attempted to incite people while at the Governor House, and that the resurgence of linguistic politics was extremely alarming.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister Sharjeel Memon criticized the Governor House for being used for partisan speeches, saying such behavior is unacceptable. “Karachi has already witnessed such an environment and cannot tolerate it further,” he said.

Memon described a recent event at the Governor House as an extreme display of bias and reiterated that Sindh has always been united and will remain so. He also pointed out the tensions within MQM, noting that one member reportedly feared another, and said a sergeant had to be called in to manage the situation.

PPP leaders called for restraint and warned against hatred and divisive politics, emphasizing that constitutional and impartial conduct must be maintained in key institutions.