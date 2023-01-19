PPP emerges victorious in Sindh LG polls

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has emerged victorious in the second phase of the LG polls in Sindh, according to the complete unofficial and unconfirmed results.

As per unofficial and unconfirmed results, PPP grabbed 94 union committee seats out of a total of 155 in Hyderabad. PTI remained second with 40 seats, while 16 seats were secured by the independent candidates and two seats were won by TLP.

Pakistan People’s Party has gained a simple majority for the Hyderabad Mayor slot.

In Badin, PPP emerged victorious on 61 union committee seats out of a total of 68. Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) secured four seats.

As per unofficial and unconfirmed results, PPP won 54 UCs and 64 seats in Dadu. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf remained second in Dadu with 9 seats.

In Jamshoro, PPP secured 26 UCs out of 30. The Sindh’s ruling party secured 24 UCs in Matiari district, while independent candidates won five seats and JUI-F one.

Tando Allahywar was also swept by the PPP as it grabbed 22 seats out of 26 total.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) demanded fresh local government (LG) polls in Karachi.

The second phase of LG polls, in which the PPP emerged victorious, should be declared null and void, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

