PPP to ensure audit of NAB recoveries, says Saleem Mandviwala

ISLAMABAD: People’s Party Senator Saleem Mandviwalla has rejected the NAB’s stance over the recoveries made by it, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Senator Saleem Mandviwala, a former deputy chairman of the Senate, said that his party will ensure audit of the recoveries claimed by the National Accountability Bureau.

The NAB’s clarification over the matter is an eyewash, “We reject this clarification of the accountability bureau,” he said.

“The Senate committee will inquire into the matter to reach the fact of the matter,” he said.

“Those involved in victimization in the name of accountability will be made accountable for each and every penny,” he said.

“The clarification by NAB is jugglery of words to hide the matter under the carpet,” Saleem Mandviwala said.

“The NAB didn’t deposit over 800 billion rupees in the national exchequer and blamed provinces to hide its failure,” he said.

“The massive scandal will not be allowed to keep on the back-burner and record of the money will be summoned,” he added.

The Ministry of Finance in a parliamentary hearing recently expressed its ignorance about the Rs821 billion recoveries claimed by the National Accountability Bureau.

The national treasury only received Rs6.458bn of the NAB recoveries.

“In a question in the Senate committee the disclosure made about the NAB recoveries”, Saleem Mandviwalla said in a statement.

“The amount of 815 billion recovered by the NAB not received by the government,” he said.

It is to be mentioned here that the Senate Standing Committee on Finance decided to seek help from the auditor general of Pakistan for a special audit.

The National Accountability Bureau in a clarification issued details of Rs821 billion recoveries it made in cases since the bureau’s inception in 1999.

The NAB claimed that out of Rs 821bn recoveries, only Rs6.458bn related to the federal government departments were deposited to the finance ministry while the remaining returned to the concerned provinces, entities and individuals.

