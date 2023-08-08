29.9 C
PPP ‘expects’ extended caretaker rule, delay in elections

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party has been uncertain about timely general elections and halted party campaign over likely delay in elections, quoting party sources ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“Bilawal Bhutto had started the election campaign on June 17 from Swat,” sources said.

“All major as well as small political parties have been aware about likely delay in elections,” party sources claimed.

“International election observers have also been uncertain with regard to timely elections in Pakistan,” sources said.

“The caretaker setup in the country likely to be extended,” PPP sources claimed. “The political leadership has already discussed about likely extension in time span of the caretaker setup,” sources said.

“It is telling that no political party has begun its electoral campaign till now”, People’s Party sources pointed out. “In past a ruling party used to launch its drive for re-election six months prior to the election,” sources said.

Political parties have yet to announce their party ticket holders and public meetings for elections. “Large price hike in petroleum products also points out to this respect,” sources claimed.

