Govt seeks PPP support for NAB amendment bill: sources

ISLAMABAD: The government has once again reached out to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) seeking its support for the proposed amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law, ARY News reorted citing sources.

According to sources, the PPP has asked the government to provide the draft of the NAB amendment bill before deciding on its support. In response, the government assured the party that the draft would be shared later today.

Sources said the PPP will review the proposed legislation and send its own recommendations and amendments to the government after examining the draft.

The bill is expected to be presented in the Senate on Wednesday, with the government aiming to secure its passage during the current parliamentary session.

Officials said the proposed amendments also include an extension in the tenure of the NAB chairman, which has become one of the key points in the proposed legislation.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) held a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier in the day, where the proposed amendments to the National Accountability Bureau law were also discussed, sources added.

PPP voices dissatisfaction with PML-N

On February 13, 2026, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) expressed strong discontent with the federal government over several key issues, including the recent decision regarding solar net metering.

Sources revealed that President Asif Ali Zardari raised the solar net metering issue during a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr a day earlier.

Despite objections from allied parties, the federal government moved forward with its decision on the matter.

According to PPP insiders, the party developed significant differences with the federal government over various legislative bills.

Former prime minister and senior PPP leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf also reportedly complained about the “attitude” of both the federal and the Punjab government toward the party.

Furthermore, the president expressed grief and concern over the federal government’s handling of several matters in Punjab, the sources added.