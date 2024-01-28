PPP expresses concern over tearing up penaflexes in Bannu, Daska arrests

ISLAMABAD: The People’s Party in a letter to election commission, has expressed concern over tearing up of the party’s penaflexes in Bannu, NA-39 and arrest of party workers in Daska, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In-charge PPP’s central election cell Taj Haider in a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan has written that “Benazir Bhutto’s pictures have been allegedly torn by the JUI workers in Bannu.”

He demanded of the ECP to direct the administration to take action against culprits.

“Three party workers have been illegally detained in NA-73 Daska,” the letter read. “The workers have been arrested from the party’s Seeranwali election office”.

“The officials in police uniform vandalized the election office and damaged furniture and other material,” the letter read.

He said the DPO and DSP Daska have refused to release the arrested political workers, adding that the police openly supporting the PML-N candidate.

“The police harassment could result in a law-and-order situation,” Taj Haider wrote in the letter.

He demanded of the chief election commissioner to issue release orders of the detained PPP workers.