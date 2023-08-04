PPP faces ‘internal’ differences over early dissolution of assemblies

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is facing ‘differences’ in its party ranks over the early dissolution of assemblies, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

The term of the national as well as Sindh and Balochistan assemblies is set to expire in August.

Earlier it emerged that the Pakistan People’s Party agreed on the early dissolution of National and Sindh Assemblies, but the senior PPP leaders are ‘opposing’ the decision and urging the party leadership to reconsider the move.

Sources said the senior PPP leadership tried numerous times for contact with the former president Asif Ali Zardari, but contact could not be established. The leaders who are ‘opposing’ the decision of early dissolution of assemblies were unable to establish contact with the former president.

The sources within the PPP regretting the decision of the early dissolution of the assemblies said the decisions taken under the ‘pressure’ of the coalition partners will be ‘harmful’ to the party.

They further say the delay in elections will cause severe damage to the PPP on the ground and added that completion of the tenure of assemblies will strengthen the democracy.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) wants to ‘delay’ the election due to no support from the masses, the PPP leaders said, according to the sources.

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) also expressed reservations over the statement regarding a delay in general elections.

In a statement, PPP Secretary General Farhatullah Babar said his party was against ‘any delay’ in the general polls, saying that statements of some political parties suggest they want postponement of polls.