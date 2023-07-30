PPP faces ‘internal’ opposition in early dissolution of assemblies

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is facing ‘opposition’ from its party leaders over the early dissolution of assemblies, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The term of the national as well as Sindh and Balochistan assemblies is set to expire in August.

Earlier it emerged that the Pakistan People’s Party agreed on the early dissolution of National and Sindh Assemblies, but the senior PPP leaders are ‘opposing’ the decision and urging the party leadership to reconsider the move.

Sources privy to the development said delay in elections will cause severe damage to the PPP on the ground and added that completion of the tenure of assemblies will strengthen the democracy.

Sources further say that the senior leaders urged the party leaders to take maximum advantage of the party’s increasing popularity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “PTI is under immense pressure and timely election can benefit the party,” PPP leaders said according to sources.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) wants to ‘delay’ the election due to no support from the masses, the PPP leaders said.

Read more: PPP expresses reservations over statement about ‘delay’ in elections

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) also expressed reservations over the statement regarding a delay in general elections.

In a statement, PPP Secretary General Farhatullah Babar said his party was against ‘any delay’ in the general polls, saying that statements of some political parties suggest they want postponement of polls.