PPP ‘finalises’ candidates for Senate elections from Sindh

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has ‘finalised’ names of the candidates for vacant Senate seats from Sindh, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The Sindh’s ruling party has decided to field its candidates on all 12 vacant Senate seats from the province. Sources privy to the development said that PPP has finalised the names of Sarmad Ali and Barrister Zameer Ghumro on the Technocrat seats.

Ainee Mari and Rubina Qaimkhani will be made PPP Senators on women’s reserved seats, while Ponjo Mall Bhel will be PPP’s candidate on the minority seat.

Sources further told ARY News that Sarfaraz Rajjar, Ashraf Jatoi, Masoor Ahsan, Dost Ali Jaiser and Kazim Shah will be PPP candidates in the general seats of the Senate.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) schedule, elections on forty eight vacant seats of the Senate will be held on April 2.

The candidates can file their nomination papers with the returning officers till Saturday.

Whereas the 19th of this month has been fixed for the scrutiny of nomination papers. A revised list of the candidates will be issued on the 26th of this month whilst the candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by the 27th of this month.

On Thursday, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) won four out of six Senate seats in by-elections.