‘PPP finalises own draft for constitutional amendments’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that the party has finalised its draft for constitutional amendments and will consult with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

Speaking at ARY News programme ‘Sawaal Ye Hai’ hosted by Maria Memon, Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that a detailed discussion took place with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in their meeting.

“We (PPP and JUI-F) decided to hold another meeting (to consult on the constitutional amendments),” PPP Secretary General said.

He said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman will be meeting in the next few days during which he said that the new draft is likely to be approved.

“PPP’s proposals for constitutional amendments have been shared with Maulana Fazlur Rehman and we are very close to JUI on this draft,” Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said.

He said that there would be a meeting with the JUI-F leadership on Monday to finalise the draft.

Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that not only the PPP but also the government will have to play a role to get the constitutional amendments passed.

Earlier, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stated that passing constitutional amendments without taking JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman into confidence is impossible.

In an exclusive conversation with ARY News, Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto, said that JUI-F is also preparing its own constitutional amendments draft.

“Our effort is to create consensus, and it is important to engage with Maulana Fazlur Rehman and if he agrees, it won’t take more than a month or two to proceed.”

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that in order to bring Maulana Fazlur Rehman on board, we will have to incorporate his suggestions.

He mentioned that during the first meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, he had many concerns, and 20 to 25 percent of my party’s concerns were also addressed by the government.