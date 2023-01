LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) senior leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Tuesday formed a political committee ahead of the general election 2023, ARY News reported.

According to details, PPP leader Raja Pervaiz established political action committee before the general election in 2023.

The committee will be headed by PPP provincial general secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza. The role of the committee is to make the mass contact campaign effective before the elections in Central Punjab.

Comments