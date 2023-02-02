PPP forms parliamentary board ahead of by-polls

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) on Thursday formed a parliamentary board for the upcoming by-elections on nine National Assembly seats in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to details, the parliamentary board of PPP was formed to assign the party ticket for the upcoming by-elections scheduled for February 26.

The parliamentary board will be comprised of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and central leaders Faryal Talpur and Yousaf Raza Gillani, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Nayyar Bukhari and Farhatullah Babar.

The other members included Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood, Nisar Khuhro, Mir Changez Khan Jamali, Faisal Karim Kundi and Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had released the schedule for by-polls on 33 National Assembly (NA) vacated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNAs.

The ECP has decided to hold by-polls on 33 NA seats on March 16, for which nomination papers can be received from February 6 to 8.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) recently denotified 35 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs after the NA speaker accepted their resignations. NA speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted the resignations of 113 PTI members last week in phases.

