PPP gets ‘sword’ as election symbol

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has allotted ‘sword’ as an election symbol to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), after over four decades, ARY News reported.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Secretary General Nayyar Bokhari appeared before the Election Commission of Pakistan and requested to allot a ‘sword’ symbol to the party.

Upon Bokhari’s request, the ECP allotted the symbol to the PPP. In his statement after getting the desired election symbol, Bokhari said it is a matter of honour for party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to get the election symbol of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s party.

‘Sword’ was among the three symbols that were deleted from the list of election symbols during the days of former military ruler Gen Ziaul Haq after the 1977 polls — the other two being plough and scales.