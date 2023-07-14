PPP gives stance on dissolution of assemblies

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has given its stance regarding the early dissolution of the assemblies and urged to let the assemblies complete their tenure, ARY News reported on Friday.

PPP central leader Nayyar Bukhari said in a statement that it would not give a good message to dissolve assemblies a few days before the completion of the tenure. He added that the tenure of the assemblies must be completed.

He said that the lawmakers took oath on August 13, 2018, therefore, the elections should be held after the completion of the five-year tenure. He suggested holding general elections by October 12.

Bukhari said that it would not make any difference to decide on the early dissolution of the assemblies to gain 30 more days into power. The PPP leader said that the prime minister and the opposition leader will decide on the caretaker government.

Nayyar Bukhari added that the matter will be referred to the parliamentary committee if consensus is not reached between the prime minister and the opposition leader.

READ: Nawaz Sharif addresses Fazl’s reservations on PPP huddle in Dubai

He said that PPP chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is part of the federal cabinet and the premier will hold consultation with the political leadership regarding the caretaker set-up.

Earlier, Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) suggested the federal government to dissolve assemblies on August 8.

In a statement, Naveed Qamar said that the federal government will have to take final decision regarding the dissolution of the assemblies. “PPP wants electoral reforms before the general elections.”

He added that the tenure of caretaker set-up must not be exceeded from its constitutional limit. Qamar said that PPP will not step back from its stance regarding the legislation on extending the assembly’s tenure.

The PPP leader said that consensus is needed among all political parties for electoral reforms and RTS.