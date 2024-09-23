web analytics
Monday, September 23, 2024
PPP has been Govt supporter, not partner says Nayyar Bukhari

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party has been a supporter but not the part of the coalition government, Nayyar Bukhari said on Monday.

Talking to media, the PPP leader said that the constitutional amendment was a government’s initiative, “If it fails, it is their failure”.

“Bilawal Bhutto visited Fazlur Rehman and tried to build a consensus but the PPP chairman had also differences over scores of amendments,” former Senate chairman said.

He said amendments suggested in articles 8 and 51 were not acceptable to the People’s Party.

“Bilawal consulted with Maulana when the constitutional amendment draft shared with us,” PPP leader said.

Nayyar Bukhari said that the PPP is working on a draft of amendments, which will be shared with the JUI and the PML-N for further discussion.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman earlier said, “We have talked with the People’s Party, they will give us their draft (of amends) and we will give ours.”

“We will pick mutually agreed points from these drafts,” JUI leader said while referring the constitutional legislation under consideration.

