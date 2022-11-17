PPP to hold consultations over political situation, key appointment

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party will hold high-level consultations over the political situation and the key appointment, in a party session here, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to sources, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto is expected to leave Karachi for Islamabad, while the party’s co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari has already been in the federal capital city.

“A party session has been cummoned at Zardari House in Islamabad for consultation with the senior leadership of People’s Party,” sources said.

The party session will also decide the PPP candidate for the Senate seat vacant after resignation of Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, sources added.

President Dr Arif Alvi yesterday said that efforts are underway to bring calm to the political situation in the country. He urged that the key appointment should be made in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

While talking to journalists in Islamabad, President Arif Alvi said that efforts are underway to bring political parties and stakeholders to the dialogue table.

He added that the key appointment should be made in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

