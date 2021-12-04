PPP holds rally in NA-133 despite ECP warning

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has a fine on PPP candidate Aslam Gill over violation of its code of conduct for NA-133 Lahore by-election, ARY News reported.

The electoral body has directed the PPP candidate to pay a fine within three days.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) earlier imposed a fine of Rs49,500 on PPP leader and former Raja Pervaiz Ashraf for violating the code of conduct in the NA-133 Lahore by-polls.

The fine on Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had been imposed after the latter refused to appear before the ECP office in election violation

Security arrangements finalized

The Punjab Police have finalised all security arrangements for the by-polls in Lahore’s NA-133 constituency. SSP operations will monitor the security arrangements while more than 2000 policemen have been deployed.

Moreover, six SSPs, 14 DSPs, 44 SHOs and seven Quick Response Teams will perform duties during the by-election. 730 troopers of the Rangers have been deployed in the constituency for security.

Electioneering concluded

Electioneering was concluded at 12:00 midnight ahead of NA-133 by-polls on December 5. Election campaigns of the candidates concluded at 12:00 midnight yesterday 48 hours before the organisation of the polling in the NA-133 constituency on December 5 (Sunday).

A total of 11 candidates will contest the by-polls in the NA-133 constituency of Lahore, whereas, a tough fight is expected between Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). However, no candidate from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will contest the polls.

From Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Parliamentarians, Aslam Gul, the city president of the political party will contest the by-polls. Aslam Gul had contested the elections in the NA-133 constituency during the 2018 general polls.

On November 30, a control room had been set up in Lahore to monitor the law and order situation during the by-election in NA-133.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Ministry of Interior had earlier green-lighted the deployment of Rangers personnel for by-election in NA-133.

The Parliament’s lower house seat from Lahore was vacated due to the death of PML-N MNA Pervaiz Malik.

