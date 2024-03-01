PPP invites applications for Senate by-elections

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has invited applications from the party ticket aspirants for vacant seats in the Senate of Pakistan.

Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari in a statement issued here said that the few seats of the Senate are now vacant.

“The PPP invites applications from the aspirants of the party tickets for the vacant seats of the Senate. The applications should be submitted by March 3,” he added.

Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari asked the aspirants to address the PPP president in the application.

“A bank draft of Rs. 100, 000 in the party’s name must be attached with the applications supposed to be sent to Bilawal House Karachi or Zardari House Islamabad by March 3,” the PPP general secretary said.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the schedule for the upcoming Senate by-election on six vacant general seats.

As per the schedule, the elections will be held on March 14 at different assemblies. The Nomination papers for the vacant Senate seats can be submitted until March 3.

The scrutiny of these nomination papers is slated to take place by March 5, resulting in the final list of eligible candidates who will be contesting for the coveted Senate positions.

Candidates will have the opportunity to retrieve their nomination papers by March 10.