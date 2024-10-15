PPP, JUI-F agree on constitutional amendments

KARACHI: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) successfully reached an agreement on constitutional amendments following their meeting in Karachi, ARY News reported.

This was disclosed by JUI-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while addressing a joint presser in Karachi.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that his party and PPP Maulana Fazlur Rehman agreed on the draft of constitutional amendments, hailing Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for the consensus.

“I Met Bilawal Bhutto and will meet Nawaz Sharif tomorrow,” Maulana Fazlur Rehman added.

The JUI-F chief however rejected the government’s initial proposed constitutional amendments, terming them unacceptable. He stressed the need for non-controversial constitutional amendments, saying that the nation, constitution, and parliament require a united voice.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will be meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday.

He said that the PML-N will also be invited to support the draft fuinalised by the JUI-F and PPP.

“We will try to include PML-N in this consensus,” Bhutto Zardari said, emphasising that the agreement between PPP and JUI-F will serve as the foundation for future negotiations.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the goal is to resolve public issues, rather than focusing on individual interests or timing.

“Our objective is to achieve non-controversial constitutional reforms,” Bhutto Zardari stated, hoping that all political parties will prioritise national interests over personal agendas.

Read More: Constitutional amendments: Senate session summoned on Oct 17

It may be noted here that the federal government has decided to get the 26th constitutional amendment passed from the Senate of Pakistan first as the upper house session is likely to be summoned on October 17

The National Assembly (NA) session has already been summoned on October 18 for the passage of the proposed constitutional amendments.

The federal government wants to get the constitutional amendments passed from the Senate a day before presenting the same in the National Assembly on October 18.