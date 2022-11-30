PPP Karachi rally: Traffic police announce alternate routes

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will hold a public gathering in Karachi today (Wednesday) in connection with the party’s 55th Foundation Day.

The party has finalised arrangements for the political gathering at Nishtar Park. PPP Sindh President Senator Nisar Khoro, Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani, and Waqar Mehdi visited the venue and reviewed the arrangements made for the rally.

To ensure a smooth flow of traffic, the police have issued a traffic plan for Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) rally at Nishtar Park.

Traffic plan

Participants coming from the Malir and East districts via Sharea Faisal and Shahrah-e-Quaideen can park their vehicles at the parking lot near Numaish from the Society Signal.

Buses, minibusses and other vehicles coming from Nazimabad and Teen Hatti will not be allowed to go to Numaish from Lasbela. All traffic will be diverted from Gurumandir to PP Chowrangi via the Binori Signal or Soldier Bazaar.

Public will not be allowed from Jamshed Road and Teen Hatti towards Numaish and Capri. They can take the route from Gurumandir to Bahadur Yar Jang Road (Soldier Bazaar) and from Jamshed Road to Jail Chowrangi.

Public from PP Chowrangi will not be allowed towards Numaish. All traffic will be diverted from the Khudadad Colony flyover ramp to the Society Signal towards Shahrah-e-Quaideen or its adjoining route.

Public will not be allowed to go to Numaish from the Society Signal. All traffic will be diverted towards the Khudadad Colony flyover or Ayesha Aziz Chowrangi.

Traffic coming from the Lasbela and Albela signals will not be allowed towards Soldier Bazaar No. 3 (Britto Road). Traffic going from the MA Jinnah Road Capri Signal to Numaish will be diverted from the signal to Bahadur Yar Jang Road on the left and Saddar Dispensary on the right.

From Liaquatabad No. 10 towards Teen Hatti and Gurumandir, the entry of all types of heavy traffic from the PP Chowrangi Society Signal and the Capri Signal will be prohibited towards Numaish.

The traffic police have requested the public to cooperate with their officials and those of other law enforcement agencies to avoid running into any trouble.

They have asked the public to follow the instructions, and advised them to seek guidance in case of any problem through 1915 (Traffic Police Helpline), facebook.com/karachitrafficpolice, 0305-9266907 (WhatsApp) or FM Radio 88.6.

