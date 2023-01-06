PPP keen on holding LG polls on time

KARACHI: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is keen to hold local government (LG) polls on time, ARY News reported citing sources.

The PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto is keen to hold LG polls in Hyderabad and Karachi as the CEC informed that the party have a strong position in Karachi and Hyderabad.

The PPP chairman was also told that the party should not be blackmailed by MQM.

The party worker and leader were asked to make efforts to win the mayorship of Karachi and Hyderabad.

The PPP KP leaders were given the task to oversee the Pashtu-speaking regions of Karachi.

Earlier, as many as 33 candidates have passed away before the second phase of local bodies elections in 16 districts of Karachi and Hyderabad divisions.

Similarly, 22 candidates who were running for district council, town committee, municipal committee and UC ward members seats also passed away.

Meanwhile, 704 of the 19,867 contestants vying for different seats have been elected unopposed in 16 districts of the Karachi and Hyderabad divisions.

It is pertinent to mention here that the new phase of the Sindh LG polls are scheduled on January 15 in Karachi Division after its postponement for six times.

