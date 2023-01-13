PPP KP chapter ‘unhappy’ with PDM govt

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter is ‘unhappy’ with the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led federal government over the appointment of the managing director Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), ARY News reported, quoting well-placed sources.

PPP KP chapter has complained that they were not taken into confidence over the appointment of the MD PESCO and alleged that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is ‘neglecting’ Pakistan People’s Party in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the sources said.

They further say that the federal government is ‘compensating’ Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal and Awami National Party in the province and added PPP KP is planning to protest against the federal govt.

Earlier, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), an ally of the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government, has threatened to sit on the opposition benches over delimitations issue.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement factions including MQM-Pakistan, MQM Bahali Committee, and Pak-Sarzameen Party (PSP) Wednesday staged a protest outside the ECP office in Karachi against delimitations.

