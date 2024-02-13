PPP laments Ali Amin Gandapur’s nomination as KP CM

ISLAMABAD: The Information Secretary of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), Faisal Karim Kundi, expressed strong opposition to the nomination of Ali Amin Gandapur by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the position of Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

The information secretary of PPP Faisal Karim Kundi raised concerns about the possibility of the individual allegedly involved in the May 9 incident, being appointed to key positions.

The PPP leader emphasized that if such circumstances remain, individuals involved in the May 9 incident may even become candidates for the Prime Minister.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI founder named Ali Amin Gandapur as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) CM.

The former prime minister announced this during his informal media talk in his jail trial in Adiala.

“I have named Ali Amin Gandapur as KP CM, while no consensus on the premier’s name yet,” the PTI founder was quoted as saying.

Gandapur’s political journey began with his election to the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2013 as a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

He later successfully contested the 2018 Pakistani general election and secured a seat in the National Assembly of Pakistan from Constituency NA-38 (Dera Ismail Khan-I).

Gandapur was the provincial revenue minister in the first Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and served as the minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan in former prime minister Imran Khan’s cabinet.