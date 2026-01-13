PPP leader asks Govt to bring privatization issue in Parliament

ISLAMABAD: People’s Party offered respect to the PTI in Sindh, when you respect someone and he abuses you in return at your home, it should not happen, PPP leader Chaudhry Manzoor said in media talk on Tuesday.

PPP’s People’s Labour Bureau in-charge was talking to media along with Senator Palwasha Khan here.

“They could not be able to fill the Jinnah Ground thus wanted to hold their gathering at the road,” Chaudhry Manzoor said.

“The government wants to nationalize deficit and privatize profit,” commenting on privatization of the state-owned enterprises (SOEs), PPP leader said.

He said the government has been in hurry for privatization, “We will not allow them to do so and will raise voice at every forum”. “We are exposing the government to each forum and bringing facts before public”, he said.

Chaudhry Manzoor asked the government to bring the privatization issue before the Parliament; the People’s Party will play its role.

Senator Palwasha Khan said that the PPP will strongly raise the issue in the parliament.