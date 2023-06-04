LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nadeem Afzal Chan’s father arrested from his residence, ARY News reported.

میں نجف میں ھو ں اور میرے گھر سے میرے ۷۵ سالہ والد کو گرفتار کر لیا ھے۔ — Nadeem Afzal Chan (@NadeemAfzalChan) June 4, 2023

As per details, the Pakistan People’s Party leader said in his tweet that he is in Najaf and his 75-year-old father has been arrested from his residence.

He asked to release his father and arrest the PPP leader when he come back to Pakistan. “My father has left politics 15 years ago” he added.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

It was also reported that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.