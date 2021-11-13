PPP leader Nisar Khuhro gets interim bail

SUKKUR: An accountability court in Sukkur has granted the interim bail to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nisar Khuhro, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The accountability court approved the bail plea of Nisar Khuhro and ordered him to submit the surety bond worth Rs1 million. The PPP leader has secured the interim bail till December 18.

Nisar Khuhro had been directed to move to the accountability court by the Sindh High Court (SHC). The high court had granted bail to him.

READ: NAB COURT GRANTS INTERIM BAIL TO FIRDOUS SHAMIM NAQVI

On November 5, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had extended the protective bail of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nisar Khuhro and others in a case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the wheat procurement.

Khuhro, who served as the opposition leader, Sindh Assembly speaker, and food minister, is facing a number of graft cases including alleged irregularities in wheat procurement, assets beyond income and misuse of power instituted by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He is also being investigated over his alleged involvement in money laundering.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!