PPP leader says ‘I would have fixed petrol price at Rs600 per litre’

LAHORE: The former Punjab governor and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood said that he would have fixed the petrol price at Rs600 per litre if he is given authority to enforce the massive hike, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

While addressing an event, the PPP South Punjab President Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood said that if he is given power, he would fix the petrol price at Rs600 per litre, electricity at Rs100 per unit and a 10% hike in gas rates.

He said that the country will face disaster if the politicians keep running their politics in view of the nationals. Mehmood added that people may not like his stance like it was also opposed in a party session two months ago.

The PPP leader said that the government is selling petrol cheaper than in Dubai. “If I have powers, I would have fix the petrol price at Rs500 litre. If the petrol hike does not reduce the traffic on roads next morning, I would further increase the petrol price up to Rs600 per litre.”

