PPP leader terms Shireen Marazi’s arrest ‘Political oppression’

Islamabad: PPP leader Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has said that the arrest of Shireen Mazari is the ‘worst form of political oppression, ARY News reported.

The Pakistan People Party leader took to Twitter to show his displeasure at PTI leader Shireen Mazari’s arrest from outside her house in Islamabad today.

He said that Shireen Mazari is his neighbour and a dear friend and her arrest is the worst form of political oppression.

He started by saying, ‘Things never seem to change in the land of the pure.’

‘People who have gone through it themselves & have cried foul in the past why would they indulge or turn a blind eye?’ he added.

Earleir today, Anti-corruption Punjab and Islamabad police in a joint action arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) leader and former federal minister Shireen Mazari from outside her house in Islamabad.

