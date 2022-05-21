Saturday, May 21, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

PPP leader terms Shireen Marazi’s arrest ‘Political oppression’

test

Islamabad: PPP leader Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has said that the arrest of Shireen Mazari is the ‘worst form of political oppression, ARY News reported. 

The Pakistan People Party leader took to Twitter to show his displeasure at PTI leader Shireen Mazari’s arrest from outside her house in Islamabad today.

He said that Shireen Mazari is his neighbour and a dear friend and her arrest is the worst form of political oppression.

He started by saying, ‘Things never seem to change in the land of the pure.’

‘People who have gone through it themselves & have cried foul in the past why would they indulge or turn a blind eye?’ he added.

Also Read:Watch: Noor Alam Khan and Mustafa Nawaz assault senior citizen 

Earleir today, Anti-corruption Punjab and Islamabad police in a joint action arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) leader and former federal minister Shireen Mazari from outside her house in Islamabad.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.