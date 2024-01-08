PPP leader threatens party workers in viral video; ECP takes notice

KARACHI: A Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) candidate from the PS-41 constituency of the Sindh’s Provincial Assembly openly ‘threatened’ his party workers during their meeting in Sanghar, ARY News reported on Monday.

The video of PPP candidate – Ali Hassan Hangorjo – speech went viral on social media in which the PPP candidate can be seen openly ‘threatening’ the party workers.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

سانگھڑ میں پی پی امیدوار کی اپنی پارٹی کے ورکرز کو کھلی دھمکی #ARYNews pic.twitter.com/Rr85EycDNi — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) January 7, 2024

In his speech, the political leader allegedly issued veiled threats to the party workers during a meeting saying, “Jiyalas & workers have to support the nominated PPP candidates, the government must be formed by PPP, otherwise there will be ‘consequences’, which the whole Sanghar district will witness.”

Later, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) took notice of the incident and directed the monitoring team of the Joint Election Commissioner Sindh Asghar Sial to take action against the political leader.