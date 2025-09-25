PPP leaders not giving time for meeting on Karachi issues: Farooq Sattar

KARACHI: MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar Thursday said that the PPP leadership is not giving him time for meeting over Karachi’s problems for last six months.

Talking in ARY News morning show ‘Bakhabar Sawera’, MQM-Pakistan’s veteran leader complained, “Neither Bilawal Bhutto nor Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah given him time to discuss solution of Karachi’s problems”.

“Why the issue of the NOC stands when 75 per cent work of K-IV water project has completed and the Green Line’s about to reach completion,” MQM leader questioned.

“It is the credit to the MQM, which is not being digested by the People’s Party,” he claimed.

Farooq Sattar offered that the MQM is ready to work with the government in the interest of the city.

Green Line extension

The municipal leadership of Karachi insisting that all urban development projects in Karachi should fall under the city’s municipal jurisdiction.

The construction of the Green Line extension project between the Numaish intersection and the Municipal Park near Jama Cloth Market was stopped by Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab last week, citing procedural violations.

KMC officials said that an NOC was not issued in perpetuity, and the PIDCL was required to secure a fresh approval for the work on the BRT extension phase.