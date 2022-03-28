PPP leadership to skip PDM power show

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership has decided against participating in Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) March 28 public gathering in Islamabad, ARY News reported citing sources.

As per sources privy to the matter, the PPP has decided to send its delegation for joint opposition’s power show in Islamabad while central leaders including party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari would not participate in Islamabad public rally.

The party workers will not be called to attend PDM public meetings, as PPP wants to confine the battle to the parliament instead of focussing on street show, they said.

It is to be mentioned here that in the PPP long march that concluded in Islamabad’s D-Chowk on March 8, the PDM parties—PML-N and JUI-F had sent delegations to attend the public meeting as a show of solidarity.

The main convoy of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) led by supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman had reached Islamabad’s G-9 on Saturday night.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Mehngai Mukao March began from Lahore’s Model Town on Friday afternoon and en route to Islamabad. The march is likely to enter the federal capital on Monday evening.

The ruling PTI government has allowed one day permission to joint opposition for holding its power show in Islamabad on March 28 (today). Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed warned that the law will come into action after the date expired.

