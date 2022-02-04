‘PPP leadership to take decision regarding Senator Dilawar Khan’s group’

ISLAMABAD: The Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Yousaf Raza Gillani has said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership will take a decision regarding Senator Dilawar Khan’s group, ARY News reported on Friday.

Yousaf Raza Gillani has informed PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari regarding the role of Dilawar Khan’s group in the Senate. Senator Dilawar Khan is accused of supporting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government in the Upper House.

While responding to a question regarding the opposition’s strategy after Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s reaction in Senate, Yousaf Raza Gillani said that they did not give importance to the matter. He added that he cannot deliver such statements like the foreign minister.

Gillani said that PPP lawmakers wanted to protest in the House but they were stopped by him.

He said that PPP gave a message of unity on Kashmir cause in today’s session and ready to cooperate with the armed forces.

The opposition leader urged Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to effectively run the House’s proceedings in accordance with the law. He ruled out facing any kind of pressure and said that he is ready to be replaced as Senate’s opposition leader by a better one.

“I have informed party leadership regarding the role of Dilawar group and the party leadership will take a decision. The Senate chairman has made the standing committees of the Upper House non-functional.”

Gillani said that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was currently staying at his residence in Lahore to hold consultations regarding the upcoming long march of PPP.

