PPP local leader shot dead in Jamshoro

JAMSHORO: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) local leader Abbas Khoso was shot dead by unknown assailants in broad daylight in Jamshoro district today (Wednesday), ARY News reported.

According to the details, two armed motorcyclists opened fire on the PPP district council member Abbas Khoso who was at a shop. The PPP leader was shifted to hospital but succumbed to his wounds.

The attackers managed to escape from the scene.

Soon after the incident, Police reached the crime scene and cordoned off the area for investigation.

An investigation into the case has been launched, said police.

Earlier this month, unidentified assailants gunned down a local leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in an attack in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Swabi, police officials said.

According to police, unknown motorcyclists opened fire on the vehicle of Shah Khalid in Swabi Ada area, resulting in his death. The gunmen managed to escape the crime scene following the incident.