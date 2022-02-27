PPP long march reaches Badin

BADIN: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) long march has reached Badin where the chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressed the participants before continuing the journey to Islamabad, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while addressing the PPP workers at the long march, said that they are struggling for the rights of the nation and Prime Minister Imran Khan has now started to get panicked after the announcement of the long march by PPP.

He said that the premier had sent some of his ministers to visit Sindh to defend himself. Bilawal said that three generations of the PPP have been serving the nation. The political party had given democracy and Constitution to the country, he added.

The PPP chairman said that the provinces will be given their due right under the 18th amendment. He added that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is making efforts for the betterment of the province.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed that PPP will form its government in the Centre.

READ: PPP ISSUES ITS CHARTER OF DEMANDS BEFORE LONG MARCH TO ISLAMABAD

Earlier, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) began its ‘Awami Long March’ headed by the party’s chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari from the Quaid’s mausoleum.

The participants of the long march thronged at the Quaid’s mausoleum and started the march from Karachi to reach federal capital Islamabad within 10 days.

People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing the march participants said that the time has ripe to reach Islamabad and begin an onslaught on the government. “The time has come to bring the no-confidence motion against an incompetent and selected government,” the PPP leader blasted.

“The economy has shattered, the last rites of the democracy offered, this selected government is most corrupt,” Bilawal alleged. “We will push them out with the people’s power,” he added.

People’s Party flags and large panaflex banners were displayed in Karachi as enthusiastic party workers were gathering at the Numaish roundabout of the city.

The PPP’s long march will pass 34 major cities of the country will reach the federal capital Islamabad in 10 days.

The reception camps have been arranged at the National Highway and along with several cities of the route of the march as party workers supervise the security of the long march.

A truck has been decorated for Bilawal, who will be accompanied by other central leaders of the party.

