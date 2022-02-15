PPP unveils long march schedule

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) on Tuesday unveiled the schedule of the party’s long march that is set to take place on February 27.

According to the schedule, the long march would begin from the Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi on Feb 27 at 10:00 am and will reach the federal capital in ten days after passing through 34 major cities of the country.

The protest rally will first reach Sindh’s Badin district via Thatta and Sujawal. On Monday (February 28), the long march would be passing through Hyderabad, Halla, Nawabshah and would end at Moro town.

IA from 27th February we will begin our #AwamiMarch from Karachi to Islamabad. We march against this selected government and the economic disaster they have caused. Join us for a peaceful, prosperous & progressive Pakistan. https://t.co/8Dt8lWY1h6 pic.twitter.com/AnapOYjjC0 — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) February 15, 2022

The participants of the long march would stay at Sukkur on March 1 and will be hosted by the PPP stalwart Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah.

The long march will stay in Rahim Yar Khan on March 2 night and will reach Multan on March 3. Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani will host the march in Multan.

The long march procession will reach Chichawatni on March 04 as per schedule.

After the night stay in Chichawatni, the march will proceed to Lahore and will stay over there on March 06.

The party will organize a big gathering in Lahore and the protest march will leave for Wazirabad and stay there on March 07, sources said.

The caravan will again resume its journey from Rawalpindi on Monday (March 8) and will reach its final destination, Islamabad the same day.

