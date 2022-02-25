PPP long march to surprise everyone: Yousaf Raza Gillani

MULTAN: Pakistan People’s Party central leader Yousaf Raza Gillani has claimed that PPP long march will surprise its political rivals after watching some prominent people, ARY News reported on Friday.

Yousaf Raza Gillani, while talking to journalists in Multan today, claimed that PPP long march will surprise everyone after they see some [prominent] people there. The people of Multan will prove their association during the PPP long march, he added.

The PPP leader said that the long march against the incumbent government will start on February 27 under the leadership of chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. “25,000 to 30,000 people will be travelling side-by-side with Bilawal [during the long march].”

He added that his political party will translate the public annoyance due to inflation and other issues against the incumbent government before bringing a no-trust move. Gillani claimed that no one could survive the masses’ power of the PPP. He said that PPP is holding long march for the whole country but not for a certain province.

“Consultations are underway with political parties and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). We have also raised objections against PECA [Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act] ordinance but the session was concluded.”

Regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) march in Sindh, Gillani said that the ‘short march’ was exposing the panic of the political rivals. He added that Sindh government is stable and there is no need to impose governor rule.

It may be noted here that PTI had announced ‘Huqooq-e-Sindh March’ from Ghotki to Karachi starting on February 27.

