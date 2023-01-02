PPP makes access to former Punjab governor Chaudhry Sarwar

LAHORE: People’s Party has made contact with former governor of Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar as Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mahmood hosted a luncheon to the former provincial governor, ARY News reported on Monday.

Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani and Syed Ali Haider Gillani MPA also attended the lunch.

The politicians discussed the political and economic situation of the country and agreed that all sides have to sit together to resolve the issues.

The People’s Party has initiated move in Punjab’s political field after its earlier move to contact politicians in Balochistan.

Balochistan Chessboard

Prominent political leaders of Balochistan recently called on Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House Karachi and announced to join Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Sources told ARY News that former finance minister Mir Zahoor Buledi, former ministers Saleem Khan Khoso, and SACM Agha Shakeel Durrani joined the PPP.

All three politicians belong to the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP). Mir Naimatullah Zehri of the PTI had also joined the PPP.

In another report ex-senator Saeed-ul-Hassan Mandokhel and Akbar Khan Mandokhel announced to join the PPP.

Other leaders who joined the PPP include Sardar Aurangzeb Rakhshani, Sardar Rab Nawaz Kurd, and Nawabzada Shahzain Khan Shahwani.

The PPP co-chairman is expected to visit Balochistan in the coming few days. Sources say that multiple cabinet members, who are already in talks with the PPP, would announce joining the PPP on Asif Ali Zardari’s visit to Quetta.

