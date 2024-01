PPP unveils manifesto for Elections 2024 Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced the party manifesto for the general elections 2024, ARY News reported.

ECONOMIC CRISIS

THE COUNTRY FACES HISTORIC INFLATION. UNEMPLOYMENT AND UNDEREMPLOYMENT

ARE THE HIGHEST WE HAVE EVER SEEN. POVERTY IS AT AN ALL TIME HIGH. ORDINARY

WORKING PEOPLE ARE WORKING HARDER THAN EVER, AND THEIR EARNINGS ARE WORTH LESS AND LESS. ALL CITIZENS, PARTICULARLY THE POOR, THE VULNERABLE AND

THE YOUTH HAVE NEVER FELT SO UNCERTAIN ABOUT THE PRESENT AND SO ANXIOUS ABOUT THEIR FUTURE.

PRICES FOR FOOD ITEMS HAVE INCREASED AT AN ASTRONOMICAL RATE. 5 YEARS AGO, 10 KGS OF WHEAT FLOUR WOULD COST LESS THAN RS. 400 AND TODAY IT COSTS MORE THAN RS. 1400. SIMILARLY PRICES OF MILK, EDIBLE OIL, AND DAAL, HAVE INCREASED BY 113%, 217% AND 353% RESPECTIVELY IN THE LAST 5 YEARS. ELECTRICITY PRICES FOR UPTO 50 UNITS HAVE INCREASED BY 277% AND OF PETROL BY 195% IN THE SAME TIME PERIOD.

EIGHT YEARS AGO, A POOR HOUSEHOLD WHOSE JOINT INCOME WAS RS. 35000 COULD BUY SUFFICIENT AMOUNTS OF ATTA, EDIBLE OIL, MILK AND OTHER FOOD ITEMS TO PROVIDE NUTRITIOUS FOOD FOR THEIR FAMILIES, AFFORD A TWO ROOM HOUSE AND PUT THEIR CHILDREN THROUGH SCHOOL AND HAVE ENOUGH SAVINGS FOR MEDICAL EMERGENCIES AND RECREATION.

TODAY THAT WOULD REQUIRE A JOINT INCOME OF RS.70,000 TO FULFILL THOSE NEEDS. THIS INCREASE IN COST OF LIVING AND EROSION IN THE VALUE OF WAGES IS UNPRECEDENTED AND UNACCEPTABLE.

IN THIS CLIMATE OF INFLATION, UNEMPLOYMENT AND RESULTING POVERTY, THE

CONTINUING INSTABILITY AND CONSEQUENT LOW GROWTH HAS MEANT THAT JOBS ARE

DIFFICULT TO COME BY, AND MANY POOR PEOPLE ARE RESORTING TO SEEK LOW PAID

JOBS IN THE INFORMAL SECTOR.

THE POOREST 10% OF THE POPULATION IS WORKING FOR AS LOW AS RS. 14,500 A MONTH. TODAY, 93 MILLION PEOPLE IN PAKISTAN, WHICH IS 40% OF THE POPULATION LIVES BELOW THE POVERTY LINE AND 15 MILLION PEOPLE HAVE BEEN ADDED TO THIS LIST BETWEEN 2018 AND 2023.

ON THE ONE HAND PPP HAS A HISTORIC ECONOMIC CRISIS AND ON THE OTHER HAND PPP HAS CATASTROPHIC CLIMATE CRISES THAT NOT ONLY HAVE AN OUTSIZED IMPACT ON THE ECONOMY, BUT ALSO THREATEN THE LIFE AND WELL-BEING OF EVERY PAKISTANI.

ONCE IN A 100 YEAR FLOODS AND DROUGHTS HAVE BECOME A SEASONAL AFFAIR, AFTER THE ARCTIC AND ANTARCTICA, THE LARGEST PRESENCE OF SNOW AND ICE ARE IN THE

HIMALAYAN REGION. SCIENTISTS HAVE DECLARED IT AS THE “THIRD POLE”.

PAKISTAN IS UNDENIABLY A FRONT-LINE STATE IN THE CLIMATE CRISIS. IT IS PREDICTED THAT PAKISTAN’S 241 MILLION PEOPLE WILL FIRST BE AT THE RISK OF PERPETUAL FLOODS AND ULTIMATELY PERPETUAL DROUGHTS.

THIS IS DESPITE PAKISTAN’S CARBON FOOTPRINT BEING LESS THAN 1%. PAKISTAN NEED TO COMPLETELY REFORM DEVELOPMENT PRIORITIES. FOCUS ON CLIMATE RESILIENCE, ADAPTATION AND ENERGY TRANSITION.

PPP CAN DO THIS IN A MANNER THAT LEADS TO INCLUSIVE GROWTH AND GENERATES GREEN JOBS, BATTLING NOT ONLY THIS CLIMATE CRISIS BUT THE RAMPANT INFLATION, UNEMPLOYMENT AND POVERTY AS WELL.

PAKISTAN MUST PUT ORDINARY WORKING PEOPLE, WOMEN, MEN, AND THE YOUTH CENTER STAGE, EMPOWERING PROVINCES, LOCAL GOVERNMENTS AND COMMUNITIES, AND PROTECTING THE MOST VULNERABLE.

PPP’s 10 PLEDGES

DOUBLE REAL INCOMES FOR WAGE EARNERS

INCREASE MINIMUM WAGE IN REAL TERMS BY 8 PERCENT EVERY YEAR TO TAKE IT TO A LIVING WAGE.

DOUBLE PUBLIC INVESTMENT LEADING TO LARGE-SCALE INCREASE IN EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES THUS REDUCING UNEMPLOYMENT AND UNDEREMPLOYMENT.

FOCUS INVESTMENT AND JOB CREATION ON NEEDS OF LOCAL COMMUNITIES.

PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIPS IN SOCIAL AND PRODUCTIVE SECTORS AT THE PROVINCIAL AND LOCAL LEVELS.

ACHIEVE A MAJOR BOOST IN PRIVATE INVESTMENT IN THE HOUSING SECTOR BY PEOPLE AT THE BOTTOM OF THE PYRAMID, BY A MASSIVE INCREASE IN PRIVATE HOME OWNERSHIP AMONG THE POOREST.

REFORMS AND INVESTMENTS IN AGRICULTURE AND SMALL BUSINESSES TO LEAD TO GROWTH IN INCOMES AND EMPLOYMENT FOR THE POOREST.

GREEN NEW DEAL

CLIMATE RESILIENCE

CLIMATE CHANGE RELATED INVESTMENTS WILL BE UNDERTAKEN IN PUBLIC SECTOR, PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP MODE AND BY FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENTS.

INVESTMENT IN PAKISTAN’S PUBLIC SECTOR INFRASTRUCTURE INCUDING ROADS, COMMUNICATION, HEALTH, IRRIGATION, AGRICULTURE, WITH A FOCUS ON CLIMATE RESILIENCE.

ONCE INVESTMENTS ARE MADE, IT WILL UNLEASH ECONOMIC ACTIVITY, GENERATE EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES, AND PREPARE US FOR THE IMPACTS OF CLIMATE CHANGE.

INDIGENOUS AND GREEN ENERGY

ACCESS TO AFFORDABLE ELECTRICITY IS A RIGHT.

THE EXISTING SYSTEM OF PRICING AND DISTRIBUTION HAS FAILED OUR PEOPLE.

PPP WILL PROVIDE SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS TO THE ENERGY CRISIS BY PROVIDING ELECTRICITY THROUGH INDIGENOUS SOURCES AND RENEWABLES.

PPP WILL ESTABLISH GREEN ENERGY PARKS ACROSS PAKISTAN THROUGH PUBLIC PRIVATE PARTNERSHIPS PROVIDING OFF GRID POWER AND GREEN ENERGY SOLUTIONS FOR COMMUNITIES.

IN ORDER TO CATALYSE THE ENERGY TRANSITION, THE POOREST HOUSEHOLDS WILL BE GIVEN FREE ELECTRICITY UP TO 300 UNITS THROUGH SOLAR GENERATION, AND THIS WILL BE FUNDED THROUGH CARBON CREDITS.

EDUCATION FOR ALL

PPP WILL ENSURE SCHOOLING FOR ALL GIRLS AND BOYS OF SCHOOL-GOING AGE AND IMPLEMENT ARTICLE 25-A OF THE CONSTITUTION IN LETTER AND SPIRIT.

ENSURING THE PROVISION OF QUALITY PRIMARY SCHOOLS WITHIN 30 MINUTES TRAVEL TIME AND QUALITY MIDDLE/SECONDARY SCHOOLS WITHIN 60 MINUTES TRAVEL TIME IN ALL COMMUNITIES.

STIPEND FOR SCHOOL-GOING CHILDREN IN RURAL AND LOW-INCOME URBAN COMMUNITIES.

ESTABLISHING A UNIVERSITY IN EVERY DISTRICT IN PAKISTAN.

HEALTHCARE FOR ALL

PPP BELIEVE THAT THERE IS NOTHING MORE IMPORTANT THAN THE HEALTH OF A NATION. TO THIS END, PPP WILL EXTEND HEALTH INITIATIVES ALREADY IN PLACE IN SINDH, ACROSS PAKISTAN:

PROVIDE FREE PRIMARY HEALTHCARE AND MEDICINES ACROSS THE COUNTRY

ENSURE ALL BASIC HEALTH UNITS ARE FULLY OPERATIONAL

PROVIDE FREE TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC DISEASES – DISEASES OF THE HEART, LIVER, AND KIDNEY THROUGH THE PUBLIC SECTOR AS WELL AS THROUGH THE

PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP MODEL

HOUSING AS A RIGHT

HOUSING FOR THE POOR, THE LANDLESS, AND THE WORKING CLASS

SCHEME COVERING RURAL AND LOW-INCOME URBAN AREAS IN ALL PROVINCES REGIONS.

MODELED ON THE SUCCESS OF HISTORIC INITIATIVES SUCH AS THE PUNJAB MARLA SCHEMES, AND ONGOING SINDH PEOPLES HOUSING PROGRAMME FOR FLOOD AFFECTEES.

FAMILIES WITHOUT HOME OWNERSHIP TO BE COVERED.

AT LEAST 3 MILLION CLIMATE RESILIENT HOMES TO BE BUILT AND WOMEN HEADS OF HOUSEHOLD TO GET LEGAL TITLES OF THE PROPERTY.

KATCHI ABADIS TO BE REGULARISED AND INHABITANTS TO GET OWNERSHIP.

PEOPLE LIVING IN KATCHA AREA WILL BE BROUGHT INTO MAINSTREAM BY BEING GIVEN LAND TITLES.

HARNESSING PUBLIC AND PRIVATE SECTOR FOR HOME LOANS / MORTGAGES FOR WORKING PEOPLE AND THE LOWER MIDDLE CLASS.

GHURBAT MITAO – BISP EXPANSION

PPP WILL EXPAND THE BENAZIR INCOME SUPPORT PROGRAMME NETWORK TO PROVIDE

MUCH NEEDED SUPPORT TO THE ADDITIONAL CITIZENS WHO HAVE FALLEN BELOW THE

POVERTY LINE BECAUSE OF THE UNPRECEDENTED INFLATION AND UNEMPLOYMENT WE

ARE EXPERIENCING. IN ADDITION TO POVERTY BASED CASH TRANSFERS, PPP WILL EXPAND THE FOLLOWING:

WASEELA-E-HAQ (WEH) PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE MICRO LOANS TO WOMEN WITH A VIEW TO ENHANCE SMALL BUSINESS AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP AMONG THE UNDERPRIVILEGED SO THEY CAN BREAK OUT OF THE POVERTY CYCLE. PPP HAVE SUCCESSFULLY IMPLEMENTED THIS IN SINDH WITH THE PEOPLES POVERTY REDUCTION PROGRAMME THROUGH IMPLEMENTATION PARTNERS LIKE THE SINDH RURAL SUPPORT ORGANIZATION (SRSO).

WASEELA-E-TALEEM (WET) PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE A TOP-UP CASH TRANSFER PER ELIGIBLE CHILD IN THE HOUSEHOLD, WITH NO UPPER LIMIT ON THE NUMBER OF CHILDREN PER HOUSEHOLD WHO ARE ELIGIBLE FOR THE PROGRAMME. RECEIPT OF THE WET TRANSFER WILL REMAIN CONDITIONAL ON MAINTAINING A MINIMUM 70% ATTENDANCE RATE THAT WILL BE MONITORED ON A QUARTERLY BASIS.

WASEELA-E-ROZGAR (WER) PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE VOCATIONAL TRAINING TO A SELECTED MEMBER OF A BENEFICIARY FAMILY. THE TARGET BENEFICIARIES WILL BE OFFERED UP TO 1 YEAR TRAINING OPTIONS THAT MATCH THEIR PERSONAL CIRCUMSTANCES, AND SELF-EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES THAT EXIST WITHIN THEIR DISTRICTS.

WASEELA-E-SEHAT (WES) PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE PROTECTION AGAINST CATASTROPHIC HEALTH EXPENDITURE TO REGISTERED BENEFICIARY FAMILIES.

KHUSHHAAL KISAAN – KHUSHHAAL PAKISTAN

AGRICULTURE IS THE BACKBONE OF OUR ECONOMY. PPP BELIEVE THE NEED TO INVEST

HEAVILY IN THE FARMING SECTOR AND PARTICULARLY SMALL FARMERS. TO THIS END PPP

WILL COMMIT TO THE FOLLOWING:

RECOGNITION OF SMALL FARMERS, KISAAN, HAARI, AND MALE AND FEMALE AGRICULTURAL WORKERS AS STAKEHOLDERS IN AGRICULTURE THROUGH REGISTRATION WITH THE HAARI / KISAAN CARD.

TARGETED INTERVENTIONS THROUGH HAARI / KISAAN CARD FOR:- SUBSIDISED HIGH QUALITY SEEDS. – SUBSIDISED INPUTS SUCH AS DAP/UREA. – MARKETING OF PRODUCE. – LAND IMPROVEMENT AND WATER MANAGEMENT. – LIVESTOCK EXTENSION SERVICES. – CLIMATE SMART AGRICULTURAL PRACTICES. – CROP INSURANCE. TO PROMOTE DIVERSITY IN CROPS, ENSURE CROP SUPPORT PRICES FOR VARIOUS

REFORM OF TENANCY AND LABOUR LAWS TO BOOST AGRICULTURAL INVESTMENT LEADING TO INCLUSIVE GROWTH.

MAZDOOR KO MEHNAT KA SILA

THE INFORMAL SECTOR WORKERS CONTINUE TO LACK JOB SECURITY AND STRUCTURED

ACCESS TO SOCIAL PROTECTION. TO FACILITATE THEM WE AIM TO:

GUARANTEE A WAGE COMMENSURATE TO THEIR WORK, WORKING TOWARDS A LIVING WAGE FOR ALL.

REGISTRATION OF ALL WORKERS INCLUDING THE INFORMAL SECTOR, THOSE IN SELF-EMPLOYMENT, AND AGRICULTURAL WORKERS, FOR SOCIAL PROTECTION THROUGH THE MAZDOOR CARD, WITH WHICH THEY WILL BE ABLE TO AVAIL:- SCHOOL FEES FOR THEIR CHILDREN. – HEALTH INSURANCE FOR THEMSELVES AND THEIR FAMILIES. – OLD AGE BENEFITS. – DISABILITY BENEFITS

JAWAAN MUSTAQBIL

PAKISTAN HAS ONE OF THE LARGEST YOUNG POPULATIONS IN THE WORLD. TO BEST

UTILIZE THIS DEMOGRAPHIC AND AID THEIR SEAMLESS ENTRY INTO THE WORKFORCE, PPP WILL INTRODUCE THE YOUTH CARD WHICH WILL PROVIDE:

ONE-YEAR STIPEND FOR EDUCATED, DESERVING YOUNG WOMEN AND MEN TO TRANSITION TO WORK.

STUDENT LOAN OPPORTUNITIES FOR HIGHER EDUCATION.

LINK UP WITH INTERNSHIPS AND TRAINEE JOBS IN THE PUBLIC AND PRIVATE SECTORS.

UPGRADATION OF IT INFRASTRUCTURE TO GUARANTEE HIGH SPEED CONNECTIVITY ACROSS THE COUNTRY TO INCENTIVIZE YOUTH-LED STARTUPS IN ALL SECTORS. YOUTH CENTERS TO BE ESTABLISHED ACROSS THE COUNTRY FOR ACCESSING LIBRARIES AND DIGITAL LIBRARIES WITH FREE WIFI; SPORTS, CULTURE AND RECREATIONAL FACILITIES; VOCATIONAL TRAINING; SKILL AND LANGUAGE DEVELOPMENT CLASSES; CAREER AND EMPLOYMENT FACILITATION SERVICES. BHOOK MITAO

TO DIRECTLY ADDRESS THE NEEDS OF THE FOOD INSECURE, PPP WILL AIM TO MAKE NUTRITIOUS FOOD AVAILABLE AT AFFORDABLE PRICES, BOOST DOMESTIC PRODUCTION, SUBSIDISE LOCAL PRODUCERS, AND CONNECT WOMEN WITH THE MARKET ECONOMY AS ENTREPRENEURS. PPP WILL ALSO:

EMPLOY A RIGHTS BASED APPROACH AND PROMULGATE THE RIGHT TO FOOD ACT IN PARLIAMENT. UNDER THIS ACT, EVERY ELIGIBLE HOUSEHOLD WILL BE ENTITLED TO

PURCHASE ESSENTIAL FOOD ITEMS ON SUBSIDIZED RATES.

PROVIDE FREE 1000 DAYS NUTRITIONAL PROGRAMME FOR EXPECTANT/NEW MOTHERS

TO DECREASE STUNTING, WASTING AND INFANT MORTALITY.

PROVIDE FREE MEALS TO ALL SCHOOL GOING CHILDREN.

HOW PPP WILL DO THIS

PPP PLEDGE TO COMBAT THE HISTORIC INFLATION, UNEMPLOYMENT, POVERTY AND

CLIMATE CRISIS. THE CONSUMPTION BASED GROWTH STRATEGY PURSUED BY THE PTI, THE PML-N AND THE MUSHARRAF DICTATORSHIP HAS RESULTED IN RENDERING PAKISTAN’S

INVESTMENT RATIO AS THE WORST AMONGST OTHER COMPARABLE COUNTRIES. MOREOVER, PUBLIC INVESTMENT HAS PLUMMETED FROM A HIGH OF 12% OF GDP IN THE

DAYS OF SHAHEED ZULIFKAR ALI BHUTTO TO 2% IN 2023.

THROUGH ENHANCING INVESTMENTS, PPP WILL ENSURE LONG TERM AND SUSTAINABLE

INCLUSIVE GROWTH THAT WILL UNLEASH EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES FOR THE YOUTH

OF PAKISTAN.

OUR INVESTMENT PLAN WILL BE BASED ON TWO PRONGS. WHILE PPP WILL REVIVE INVESTMENT IN THE COUNTRY THROUGH PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIPS, EMULATING THE MODEL SUCCESSFULLY IMPLEMENTED IN SINDH ALREADY, PPP WILL MOST IMPORTANTLY INVEST HEAVILY IN CLIMATE CHANGE ADAPTATION.

PPP WILL FINANCE THE PEOPLE’S CHARTER THROUGH SEVERAL MEANS;

BY ELIMINATING THE 17 FEDERAL MINISTRIES THAT SHOULD HAVE BEEN DEVOLVE AFTER THE 18TH AMENDMENT, PPP WILL SAVE IN EXCESS OF RS. 328 BILLION ANNUALLY.

ELIMINATE SUBSIDIES TO THE ELITE. UNTARGETED SUBSIDIES OVER RS. 1500 BNANNUALLY ARE PROVIDED TO THE PRIVILEGED SEGMENTS OF SOCIETY. THESE WILL BE RE-ALLOCATED TO SOCIAL PROTECTION PROGRAMS AND FOR ENHANCING PEOPLE-FRIENDLY, CLIMATE RESILIENT INVESTMENTS.

BY FUNDAMENTALLY RESTRUCTURING PAKISTAN’S DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY TO PRIORITISE CLIMATE-RESILIENCE IN INFRASTRUCTURE, PPP SHOULD BE BETTER PLACED TO TAP INTO INTERNATIONALLY AVAILABLE STREAMS OF CLIMATE FINANCE. THIS INCLUDES THE LOSS AND DAMAGE FUND AGREED.

UPON IN COP-27, AND OTHER FORMS OF CONCESSIONAL FINANCING, INCLUDING CARBON CREDITS.

TO INCREASE INVESTMENTS AND SOCIAL PROTECTION IN A SUSTAINED MANNER, IT IS

NECESSARY THAT REVENUE COLLECTION IN PAKISTAN INCREASES. THE LOW LEVEL OF

REVENUE OVER TWO DECADES DEMONSTRATES THAT FUNDAMENTAL REFORM IN THE

REVENUE MACHINERY IS REQUIRED.

THE ONLY BRIGHT SPOT ON THE REVENUE COLLECTION FRONT HAS BEEN THE REVENUE BOARDS ESTABLISHED AT THE PROVINCIAL LEVEL TO COLLECT GST ON SERVICES, WITH SINDH LEADING THE WAY.

THESE PROVINCIAL ENTITIES HAVE PERFORMED MUCH BETTER THAN THE FBR. PPP WILL DEVOLVE GST ON GOODS THAT IS STILL WITH FBR TO THE PROVINCIAL REVENUE BOARDS.THIS WILL NOT ONLY INCREASE PAKISTAN’S REVENUE PERFORMANCE BUT WILL ALSO UNIFY GST COLLECTION.

PPP PLEDGES ARE THE ONLY WAY FORWARD TO NOT ONLY BREAK THIS VICIOUS CYCLE OF INFLATION, UNEMPLOYMENT AND ABJECT POVERTY, BUT TO ALSO ADDRESS THE CLIMATE CRISIS. PPP MUST INVEST IN THE PEOPLE TO FOSTER INCLUSIVE GROWTH AND PROSPERITY FOR ALL, NOT JUST THE PRIVILEGED FEW.