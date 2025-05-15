web analytics
PPP protest in NA over absence of Karachi-Sukkur Motorway in budget

Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party’s lawmakers protested in the National Assembly session on Monday over absence of Karachi to Sukkur motorway project in PSDP of the upcoming budget 2025-26.

“We have no objection over the issue that the government is serious or not but having objection over the absence of the Karachi-Sukkur motorway project in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP),” PPP’s Naveed Qamar said.

“How could a project be completed when it will not be included in the PSDP,” Ejaz Jakhrani said, who is chairman of the National Assembly’s standing committee for communication.

“The budget has been in a preparatory phase, we will talk with the planning minister over the motorway project,” Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said.

“No doubt Sukkur-Karachi motorway has been a lifeline project,” finance minister said. “We will do, what we can, to add this project in the budget,” the minister assured the house.

